Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by DNB Markets to “Hold”

DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at $75,696,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

