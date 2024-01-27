UBS Group Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $950.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $865.00 to $950.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $725.69.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $767.79. The company had a trading volume of 197,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,151. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.66. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $768.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,703 shares of company stock worth $25,352,445. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

