SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,546,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,194 shares.The stock last traded at $21.79 and had previously closed at $21.66.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 242,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

