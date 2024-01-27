iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 111,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 22,826 shares.The stock last traded at $63.93 and had previously closed at $63.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.