iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 111,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 22,826 shares.The stock last traded at $63.93 and had previously closed at $63.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

