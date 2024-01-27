GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

