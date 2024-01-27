GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.15. 713,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

