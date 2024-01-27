GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.52. 627,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,476. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.