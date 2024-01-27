Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $232,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,988. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.