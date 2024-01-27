Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. 2,529,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,890. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

