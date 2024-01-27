Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,891 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

EBAY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 5,936,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.