GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned 0.45% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 119.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter.

DIAL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 462,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

