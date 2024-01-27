GYL Financial Synergies LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

BATS JCPB remained flat at $46.63 on Friday. 424,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

