Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 965,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,372. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

