Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.07

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 433643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.38%.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $688,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 675,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,503,849.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bottiglieri bought 5,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,123 shares of company stock worth $1,461,132 and have sold 51,218 shares worth $1,214,774. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,676,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,507,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

