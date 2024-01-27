Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.
