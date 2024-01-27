Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.49. 1,216,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 974,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 86,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

