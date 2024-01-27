Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 18560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.12.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

