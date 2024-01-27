Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 248,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 79,891 shares.The stock last traded at $93.03 and had previously closed at $92.67.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

