Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.38

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.38 and last traded at C$24.43, with a volume of 13929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.40.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity at Strathcona Resources

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.59.

In other news, Director Connie De Ciancio bought 3,606 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. In related news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. Also, Director Andrew Kim acquired 3,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,251.00. Insiders have bought a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $173,574 over the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.