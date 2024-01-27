Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.24

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$58.24 and last traded at C$58.20, with a volume of 399749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.68.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer James Prentiss Donohue sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total value of C$39,222.98. In other Open Text news, Senior Officer James Prentiss Donohue sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total transaction of C$39,222.98. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 32,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total transaction of C$1,289,042.70. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

