Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 146250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

