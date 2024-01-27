American Lithium (CVE:LI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.31

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 130845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
