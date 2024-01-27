Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.42. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 353 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
