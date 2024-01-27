IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.09. 1,040,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

