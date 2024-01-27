Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of RVTY stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.00. 972,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $145.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $25,301,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

