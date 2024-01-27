Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $72.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.25. 1,159,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. Stride has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 5,837.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

