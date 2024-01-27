PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $104.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.76. 2,058,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.