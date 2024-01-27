Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,865,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $769.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $703.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $783.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $744.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

