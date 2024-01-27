Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.16. 2,030,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

