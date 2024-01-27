HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.43. 1,337,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,291. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.21. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

