Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.25.

Humana Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HUM traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.23. 4,460,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.07.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

