Barclays Raises Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $45.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 549,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

