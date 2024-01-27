Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading Up 7.1%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.95. 216,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 788,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

The stock has a market cap of $954.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $240,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

