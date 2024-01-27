CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
CareRx Price Performance
Shares of CareRx stock remained flat at $1.31 on Friday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.
About CareRx
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareRx
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.