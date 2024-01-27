CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

CareRx Price Performance

Shares of CareRx stock remained flat at $1.31 on Friday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get CareRx alerts:

About CareRx

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.