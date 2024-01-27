FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 3,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.