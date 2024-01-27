FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 3,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $25.50.
About FTAI Aviation
