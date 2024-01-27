Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $153.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock valued at $34,277,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

