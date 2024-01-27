SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Update

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SURG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays in the second quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays in the first quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SurgePays in the second quarter worth $78,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SURG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 377,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.28.

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

