Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 66.3% in January

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,512,200 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 2,112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.4 days.

Emera Stock Performance

EMRAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

