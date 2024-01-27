Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 66.3% in January

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,512,200 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 2,112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.4 days.
Emera Stock Performance
EMRAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.
About Emera
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.