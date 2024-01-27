Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $27.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s current price.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

VBTX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 624,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

