Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Short Interest Update

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Spire Global news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,202.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,955 shares in the company, valued at $536,839.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Spire Global by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. Spire Global has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

