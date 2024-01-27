Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,000 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the December 31st total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. C Partners Holding GmbH purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bancolombia by 3,230.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 343,933 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,515,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,102,000 after purchasing an additional 312,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,354,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CIB traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $31.78. 162,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.8835 per share. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Bancolombia

About Bancolombia

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.