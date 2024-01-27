Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.0 days.

Siltronic Price Performance

SSLLF remained flat at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.62. Siltronic has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $97.45.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Siltronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.