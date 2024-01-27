Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. 6,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.