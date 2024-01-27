GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $7,430,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 18.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 343,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after buying an additional 924,934 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 229,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $30.61. 5,123,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

