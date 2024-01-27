GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 434,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter.

A traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.99. 1,319,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $157.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

