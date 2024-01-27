GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,418,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,096,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

