GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys New Position in Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,402,000.

Get Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15. Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.