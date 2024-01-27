Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,101,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 280,385 shares.The stock last traded at $47.04 and had previously closed at $46.88.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

