JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.45. 3,032,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,853. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
