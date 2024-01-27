Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $63.71 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00006780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $63.71 million and $438,596.48 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,937,365 coins and its circulating supply is 22,305,858 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,931,464 with 22,303,930 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.91078031 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $351,624.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

